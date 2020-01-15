[email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya is inviting you to celebrate Chinese New Year together. This year, we are entering to the new Chinese zodiac year, The Year of the Rat.

Get a good start with our dinner promotion ‘Golden Fortune Buffet’ on 24 & 25 January 2020, starting from 6 pm to 10 pm at our Big Fish on 6th floor.

Fill the night with an exclusive seafood BBQ dinner buffet and special Chinese dishes that are just perfect for the Chinese New Year including roasted duck, suckling pig, Chinese noodle station and many more.

For reservation and more information, Tel: 038 930600 Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.siamatsiam.com/pattaya

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/siamatsiampattaya