Free cocktails at Train Resort Beer Garden Saturday Mar 14

The Train Resort will host a beer garden with free cocktails to attract nature-loving Thai and European tourists Saturday.





Located between Sukhumvit sois 54 and 56 in South Pattaya, the Train Resort is a unique destination decorated in modern style offering full-featured executive suites.

The beer garden, open from 4 p.m. March 14, will offer free cocktails and draft beer from 65 baht a glass. Hors d’oeuvre are available for 95 baht.

The resort also offers an all-day sauna for 200 baht and rooms for just 600 baht double occupancy including breakfast.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 038-231-635.

http://www.thetrainresort.info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thetrainresort/

Promote code from Pattaya Mail, use code: Pattayamail2020 and get 10% discount on all food for march month.



