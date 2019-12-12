Home What's On in Pattaya & East Thailand Dining & Entertainment Freddie Mercury Tribute (19.12.19)
Latest Stories
UNESCAP lauds Baan Mankong housing scheme
BANGKOK - High-level officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) have lauded the government’s Baan Mankong...
Plane carrying 1 of Liverpool’s owners skids off runway
Liverpool, England (AP) — A private jet carrying a member of the American ownership group of English soccer club Liverpool skidded off the runway...
Prawn selling campaign helping Thai farmers
BANGKOK - The Department of Internal Trade has devised a campaign with the Thai Aquaculture Association and Makro stores to sell prawns at special...
Saudi Aramco gains 10% in debut to clinch top seat at $1.8T
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco gained 10% in its first moments on the stock market Wednesday in a dramatic...
Energy Minister delivers community power plant policies to provincial offices
BANGKOK - One of the government’s key economic policies is support for community power plants to help generate income for local communities, create more...