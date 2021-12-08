Festive Celebrations Dusit Thani Pattaya

Christmas Feasts

Don’t miss the gourmet Christmas Weekend Buffet with traditional Christmas must-try recipes on Christmas Lunch. Or choose to celebrate Christmas Eve Dinner with fresh seafood, premium BBQ items and international favourites.

24 December 2021 18:30 to 22:00 THB 1,500 net/person

25 December 2021 noon to 15:00 THB 999 net/person







New Year’s Eve 2022

Your New Year’s Eve is all set. Enjoy a welcome drink to start the evening, a sensational BBQ buffet dinner with creative flavours from the authentic ingredients. And toast together for a magical celebration to remember.

31 December 2021 18:00 to midnight THB 1,999 net/person with a complimentary welcome drink 1 glass/adult upon arrival. Children under 5 years of age dine with our compliments

15% Early Birds discount for booking before 20 December 2021

Book now at [email protected] or call 038 42511-7 ext. 2153































