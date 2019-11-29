FEI Asian Championships 2019 in Pattaya, Thailand (1-8 Dec 19)

Welcome to the First Edition of FEI Asian Championships 2019 in Pattaya, Thailand. More than 15 Countries willing to join the First Asian Championships 2019. Over 100 Horses from all over the world, especially from Europe, to participate in this event. 10,000+ Equestrian Fans, Friends, Family from local and international (including Officials) will join this event.

7 Medals will be awarded to the winners of the First Asian Championships 2019

3 Medals for Dressage, Team / Individual / Freestyle to Music

​2 Medals for Eventing, Team / Individual

​2 Medals for Jumping, Team / Individual

Program

Saturday 30th November 2019

10.00 Dressage | First Horse Inspection

​Sunday 1st December 2019

14:30 Dressage | Team Competition (FEI Prix St. Georges) / Prize Giving Ceremony

​17:15 Press Conference

​Monday 2nd December 2019

14:30 Dressage | Individual Competition (FEI Intermediate I) / Prize Giving Ceremony

17:00 Eventing | First Horse Inspection

​17:15 Press Conference

​Tuesday 3rd December 2019

07:00 Jumping | First Horse Inspection

​08:30 Dressage | Second Horse Inspection

​15:00 Eventing Dressage Test CCI 2*-L | Team & Individual Competition

Wednesday 4th December 2019

07:00 Eventing Cross-Country Test CCI 2*-L | Team & Individual Competition

​10:00 Jumping | First Competition (1.40m)

​15:00 Dressage | Freestyle Competition (FEI Intermediate I Freestyle) / Prize Giving Ceremony 17:30 Press Conference

​Thursday 5th December 2019

08:00 Eventing | Second Horse Inspection

​10:00 Jumping | Team Competition Round One (1.40m)

​15:00 Eventing Jumping Test CCI 2*-L | Team & Individual Competition / Prize Giving Ceremony​16:30 Press Conference

​Friday 6th December 2019

14:00 Jumping | Team Competition Round Two (1.40m) / Prize Giving Ceremony

​16:30 Press Conference

​Saturday 7th December 2019

10:00 Jumping | Second Horse Inspection

Sunday 8th December 2019

14:00 Jumping | Individual Round A (1.50m)

16:00 Jumping | Individual Round B (1.50m) / Prize Giving Ceremony

For more information contact: Chalermcharn Yotviriyapanit (THA) Press Manager. Tel. (66) 094 292 8941 (Tor), (66) 094 2655692 Nancy) Email: [email protected]