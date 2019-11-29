FEI Asian Championships 2019 in Pattaya, Thailand (1-8 Dec 19)

Welcome to the First Edition of FEI Asian Championships 2019 in Pattaya, Thailand. More than 15 Countries willing to join the First Asian Championships 2019. Over 100 Horses from all over the world, especially from Europe, to participate in this event. 10,000+ Equestrian Fans, Friends, Family from local and international (including Officials) will join this event.
7 Medals will be awarded to the winners of the First Asian Championships 2019
3 Medals for Dressage, Team / Individual / Freestyle to Music
2 Medals for Eventing, Team / Individual
2 Medals for Jumping, Team / Individual
Program
Saturday 30th November 2019
10.00 Dressage | First Horse Inspection
Sunday 1st December 2019
14:30 Dressage | Team Competition (FEI Prix St. Georges) / Prize Giving Ceremony
17:15 Press Conference
Monday 2nd December 2019
14:30 Dressage | Individual Competition (FEI Intermediate I) / Prize Giving Ceremony
17:00 Eventing | First Horse Inspection
17:15 Press Conference
Tuesday 3rd December 2019
07:00 Jumping | First Horse Inspection
08:30 Dressage | Second Horse Inspection
15:00 Eventing Dressage Test CCI 2*-L | Team & Individual Competition
Wednesday 4th December 2019
07:00 Eventing Cross-Country Test CCI 2*-L | Team & Individual Competition
10:00 Jumping | First Competition (1.40m)
15:00 Dressage | Freestyle Competition (FEI Intermediate I Freestyle) / Prize Giving Ceremony 17:30 Press Conference
Thursday 5th December 2019
08:00 Eventing | Second Horse Inspection
10:00 Jumping | Team Competition Round One (1.40m)
15:00 Eventing Jumping Test CCI 2*-L | Team & Individual Competition / Prize Giving Ceremony16:30 Press Conference
Friday 6th December 2019
14:00 Jumping | Team Competition Round Two (1.40m) / Prize Giving Ceremony
16:30 Press Conference
Saturday 7th December 2019
10:00 Jumping | Second Horse Inspection
Sunday 8th December 2019
14:00 Jumping | Individual Round A (1.50m)
16:00 Jumping | Individual Round B (1.50m) / Prize Giving Ceremony
For more information contact: Chalermcharn Yotviriyapanit (THA) Press Manager. Tel. (66) 094 292 8941 (Tor), (66) 094 2655692 Nancy) Email: [email protected]