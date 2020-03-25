FCCT Bulletin News Briefing

Bangkok March 25, 2020 – As the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand shuts down its normal operations until at least April 13, we thought it might be useful to keep members informed with a short news briefing, as half our board members are working journalists.

At the time of writing on March 25, Thailand had 107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 934. For context, on March 1, when the first death from the virus was announced, there were just 42 cases in total. Malaysia is now well ahead of Thailand with 1,792 cases, and much stricter movement controls. Indonesia, which was very late to report any cases and has tested very few, is now up to 686, with 55 deaths – a very high rate that suggests the real infection numbers are much higher.

What does this tell us? SE Asia is still behind Europe and the US, despite seeing the first infections outside China. There is still some thinking that warmer temperatures may slow the virus down, but the steep increases we are now seeing in this region suggest no-one can rely on that to deliver an easier experience than other countries.

In 10 days, Thailand has gone from reporting 5-10 new COVID-19 cases each day, to 100 or more, magnifying the threat that COVID-19 will overwhelm the healthcare system.

This week doctors at Bangkok’s Siriraj hospital warned of more than 300,000 cases and 7,000 deaths within 30 days if Thailand did not adopt much stricter movement controls. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has now announced emergency rule across Thailand from March 26 to April 30, using the 2005 law.

The country will in effect be run by him, the army commander and the top bureaucrats of a few ministries, all but sidelining the coalition government. No curfews were announced, but the decree gives PM Prayuth significant powers, for example to restrict inter-provincial travel, it blocks the entry of foreign visitors, with some exceptions (work-permit holders), and contains warnings of tough action against anyone posting ‘distorting’ information on social media.

Those who recall the last time emergency rule was imposed in early 2014 during the anti-Yingluck protests will know how loose it can be in practice here. The huge economic cost to lower-income Thais, many in informal employment and dependent on services and entertainment industries that are now closed, possibly for weeks beyond April 13, may dissuade the government from imposing tougher measures, despite the urgings of medical professionals.

As COVID-19 infections rise, Thailand’s health system will come under severe strain, as elsewhere, and people should try to stay in good health to avoid hospitals if possible. Food stores and takeaway restaurants should remain open. For anyone thinking of leaving Thailand, options are rapidly diminishing as most flights out have already been cancelled. Thai Airways will stop almost all international flights on Thursday.

On the economic front, as elsewhere, Thailand is facing its gravest challenge, with its once thriving tourism and entertainment industries in freefall and many other sectors hard hit. The Bank of Thailand predicted on March 25 that the country’s GDP would contract by 5.3 per cent in 2020, sharply reducing its previous projections in December of 2.8 per cent annual economic growth. The central bank also predicted that growth would bounce back to 3.3 per cent in 2021, but given the inevitability of mass layoffs and corporate downsizing, this may prove over-optimistic.

These are exceptionally difficult times for everybody, and no one can say how long they will last. The FCCT will try to keep you all informed, and consider other ways that the club can be useful to members. We welcome feedback and suggestions. To help us meet commitments to staff and other overheads in this extraordinary period, we have issued an appeal for donations, no matter how small (see below), and would be deeply grateful for your support.

APPEAL TO ALL READERS:

In this period of lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand, the FCCT has closed until at least April 13 — possibly longer depending on government regulations. We remain committed to our wonderful staff and to restoring food & beverage operations and events programmes as soon as possible. The board and countless members who help the club do so voluntarily, because we believe — more than ever, as media face threats of censorship or closure – in the need for open debate and a neutral platform for all voices in Thailand.

Even then, we are facing a growing struggle to meet overheads, including rent and staff costs, to stay afloat in the absence of normal revenues. In an unprecedented appeal, we are asking our loyal members to consider donating, no matter how small or large, to the club fund. Details for bank transfers or cheques are below and you can email notifications or queries to [email protected]

Please let us know if we may name you on a list of donors to express our gratitude. As always, whether you are in a position to donate or not, we remain extremely grateful for your support and interest.

Gwen Robinson, FCCT President & the FCCT Executive Committee

