Family Sunday Roasts at Amari Pattaya

The great Sunday roast tradition gets a mouth-watering makeover, every Sunday at Amaya Terrace, Amari Pattaya.

Taking pride of place on the long market-inspired buffet line of regional and international culinary delights, the live carvery station in particular is a picture of familial indulgence.



Starring among the succulent sides of meat is melt-in-the-mouth Roast Striploin of Aberdeen Angus Beef served with traditional Yorkshire pudding. But that’s just for starters. Equally skilfully cooked are classic Roasted Chicken with stuffing and Honey Glazed Ham. Not to mention Pork Loin with apple sauce and Roasted Leg of Lamb with homemade mint sauce.

The buffet counter is further packed with suitably superb complements such as broccoli, creamed spinach, roasted potatoes, creamy potatoes, cauliflower cheese, and glazed carrots. Classic red wine gravy, onion and comprehensive condiments complete the tempting trimmings. Moreover, there’s lashings of fun for the children, too.

After that lot, what could be more appropriate for pudding than warm apple crumble with custard and traditional English trifle?

Be taken away by soft mouthful lushes of Aberdeen Angus Beef with varieties of side dish to complete a soothing Sunday afternoon-flavours.

All this and so much more, served with the Amari Pattaya restaurant’s typical verve, every Sunday from 11:30 – 16:00, priced THB 499++ per person. The more the merrier with special offer; come 4 pay for 2! Better yet, children from 0 – 6 years old eat free of charge, and children from 7 – 12 years old receive 50% discount.

Reservations are highly recommended; +6638 418 418, or [email protected]

For more information. Kittitat Champrasit, Director, Marketing and Communications, Email: [email protected]