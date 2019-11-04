The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 21 – 24 Nov 2019

The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show (OMPBS) runs from 21 – 24 November. This is a terrific reason to escape the poor air quality and pollution of Bangkok, just 90 minutes by car and the entire family can be enjoying fresh air on the coast.

And if you haven’t experienced Ocean Marina, it’s a must. A world-class marina offering a complete range of marine facilities and services that answer all your boating needs set on spacious grounds that includes Ocean Marina hotel, two condominiums, restaurants, swimming pools a fitness centre and more.

Are you worried that your kids may be spending too much time on their phones and playing video games? What better way to get them outside in the fresh air than to get them involved in a water sport – whether it be kayaking, dinghy sailing, windsurfing, kiteboarding, even fishing – they will all be on display at the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show. It’s been proven time and time again that the passion for a water sport lasts a lifetime, so you could be passing on a pastime to your child that they will turn into a skill and carry with them into their golden years.

There are many upscale accommodation options available in the greater Jomtien area that offer family packages and are a great spot to set up home base during the show.

There are also many attractions nearby including: Ramayana Water Park – Cartoon Network Amazone – Legend Siam – Go-kart courses and ATV tracks – Tropical botanical gardens.

The quiet fishing village of Bang Saray is on Ocean Marina’s doorstep and Sattahip just beyond. Heading the other way is the heart of Pattaya with its shopping and bustling streets.

For those who simply want a tranquil getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city, to charter a yacht for the day, or to immerse themselves in a nautical ambiance, Ocean Marina is an ideal spot. Surrounded by mountains and seascape, it provides easy access to leisurely outdoor activities, tourist attractions, and beautiful nearby islands.

If you want to book a room at the hotel during the show or at another time during the year, the Ocean Marina Yacht Club is beautifully designed and furnished with classic nautical touches. Rooms come with a view of the marina and the ocean horizon in the background, providing the ultimate nostalgic and oceanic feel during your stay. All rooms are furnished in a classic, elegant nautical style.