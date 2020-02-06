North East India Festival , In Bangkok (22-23 Feb)

Music, Dance, Food, Fashion, and many others

The mega NORTH EAST FESTIVAL OF INDIA will be held at Central World (Open air grounds), on 22-23 FEB, organized by the Embassy of India.





The North East part of India is the closest to Thailand, geographically, culturally, even linguistically, with a language called ‘Tai’ being spoken in certain parts of the region.

The eight states of this region are noted for their amazing wildlife, natural fauna and flora, mountains, Buddhist temples, not to forget rich folk forms, textiles, tea, and unique cuisine.

All these will be on display at the upcoming Festival, which Indian Ambassador HE Suchitra Durai describes as “A holistic presentation of the region.”

This is the second year the festival is being held in Bangkok.This year’s Festival is on a bigger scale than last year, with a larger delegation of participants and policy- makers, many inter-active zones, more people-to-people sessions.

These include meetings of academics,business executives, tourism heads,at the Centara Grand hotel.

The meetings will take place in the mornings,and the cultural events in the evenings.

The cultural events include the colorful folk-dances of the North East region, like the Bhihu, Wangala, Naga dances, as also contemporary forms like their famed rock-bandPapon and others.This year, there will also be famed Thai bands like Slot Machine performing,

to create a vibrant interaction between the cultural performers of both countries, and also attract larger Thai audiences.

The evening-sessions will also include food-stalls serving local North East cuisine, and other stalls exhibiting the varied handicrafts, textiles, food-products, and famed Assam tea from the region. There were also be fashion-shows featuring well-known designers and the North East region’s stunning range of textiles.

With various Mou’s having been signed between manyNE Universities and top Thai Varsities, a special feature of the Festival this year, will be the visit of 50 students from North East India,to visit their counterparts in Thailand.

The Festival will be opened by the Deputy PM of Thailand, and will be attended by a high-level delegation of Ministers and bureaucrats from North East India.

With India’s ‘Act East’ policy, the country’s North East India region is considered the gateway to South East Asia.

That’s why this Festival is very important. Thailand is the first country outside India, to host this mega regional event from the country.







