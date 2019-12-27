Magical Countdown at Dusit Thani Pattaya

A Mythical Ambience of the “Dusit Magical Countdown 2019/2020” at Napalai Convention Hall and The Point Tuesday 31 December 2019 from 18.45-1.30 hrs. Experience a magical evening of spectacular food, fun, and festivity against the mythical backdrop of fireworks display and countdown to the year 2020 with the most phenomenal view of Pattaya Bay. Immerse yourself into the alchemist of our chef’s sumptuous buffet dinner offering European and Asian favourites. Let our live band and DJ entertain you with hit music, catchy tunes and thrilling dance vibes throughout the night. Win many fabulous prizes. Price at THB 6,000 nett per person (terms & conditions apply. 50% discount for children under 12 years old). Advanced reservations recommended, please call +66 (0) 3842 5611 ext. 2149, 2150 or email [email protected]

