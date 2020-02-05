1.Sweet n’ Full Seafood BBQ Buffet Dinner

14 February 2020 @ Big Fish, 6th floor

[email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya

Have a lovely Valentines night on 14 February 2020 with an exclusive seafood BBQ, international food dinner buffet, dessert and Valentine’s special menu such as sashimi, chicken kebab, roasted leg of lamb and many more. Price at THB 999 net per person. Sweeten your day with live music from 6-10 pm at Big Fish, 6th floor at [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya.

2.The Month of Love

Special promotion for February

1–29 February 2020 @ Sky Bar, Gravity Lounge & Car Bar

Share your love with Sweet n’ Break afternoon tea comprising all bites of cake, macaroon, chocolate & strawberry mousse, sushi and smoked salmon, as well as a premium Italian sparkling wine at THB 590 per set. Continue with Sweet n’ Sip, special price of rose drinks throughout February.







3.Sweet n’ Seat

14 February 2020 @ Sky Bar

[email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya

Have a romantic private date on Valentine’s day with our love seat overlooking a beautiful sunset moment of Pattaya beachand light up the night with a sparkling wine and canapes at THB 2,777 net per seat.

For more information and reservation, please contact

[email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya

Tel. 038930600

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.siamatsiam.com/pattaya

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/siamatsiampattaya

Line: @siamatsiampattaya





