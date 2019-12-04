Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony (6.12.19)

All of us here at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, cordially invite you to join our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to welcome the festive season on Friday 6th December 2019 in the main lobby of the resort.

The celebration will start at 18:30 hrs, where you will be able to purchase your very own Christmas tree ornaments to complete the decoration of our Christmas tree. The proceeds of the ornament sales will go to Pattaya Orphanage.

Holiday bites and brews for all ages, cookie decorating for the kids, along with our very own secret recipe for eggnog & Glühwein for all to enjoy.

The Centara Grand Mirage Team look forward to welcoming you. Dress code: Red & Gold

