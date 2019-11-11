Christmas Eve at Thai Garden Resort (24.12.19)

Christmas Eve at the Oasis Restaurant and Poolside of the Thai Garden Resort on Tuesday 24 December 2019. Starts at 18.00hrs.

Enjoy an international Gala Buffet and be thrilled by the Sounds of Christmas with the sensational performance of the Grand Opera Bangkok of.

Santa Claus will bring a lot of presents. Live Music by the Thai Garden Resort Trio.

• Adults: THB 1,800.- net

• Children (4-12 years): THB 900.- net

• under 4 years: Free of charge.

All prices are based on food only, there is no refund in case of unforeseeable incidents, or weather conditions.

Dress code: smart casual, no sleeveless shirts, no shorts, no flip flops.

Please make your reservation at the Thai Garden Resort (North Pattaya Rd. Opposite Terminal 21 Shopping Centre) in person to select your table. Email: [email protected] Tel.: 038 370 614