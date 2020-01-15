Chinese New Year Buffet at Dusit Thai Pattaya

Celebrate this auspicious year of Rat with your friends and loved ones to the buffet amid new ambiance of the Cascade Restaurant.
Friday 24 January: Chinese Reunion Buffet Dinner Time: 18:00 – 21:00 hrs.
Saturday 25 January: Buffet Lunch & Dinner Time: 12:00 – 15:00 hrs.,18:00 – 21:00 hrs.
Sunday 26 January: All Day Buffet Time: 12:00 – 21:00 hrs.
THB 999 net per person – (50% discount for children under 12 years old).
Beer package THB 299 net per jug.
For reservations, please call +66 (0) 3842 5611 Ext.2149,2150 or email: [email protected]
