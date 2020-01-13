Chinese New Year at edge, Hilton Pattaya

This Chinese New Year, edge, Hilton Pattaya brings a variety of international cuisine and special Chinese dishes from January 24, 2020 to January 29, 2020.

Highlights include Yu Sheng or prosperity toss salad for Chinese New Year celebration, roasted duckling spring rolls, BBQ pork ribs, noodles and wontons with BBQ pork, deep fried shrimp with salad cream, stuffed pork leg, deep fried minced pork with crabmeat, deep fried spring rolls, red rubies in coconut milk, black sesame dumplings in ginger tea, assorted beans in longan juice and ginkgo with milk.

International selections include seafood on ice – imported oysters, New Zealand mussels, whelk and prawns, grilled seafood – rock lobster, tiger prawn, blue crab, seabass in banana leaf together with river prawn, live cooking station of Australian beef steak, lamb chop, pork chop, pasta and homemade pizza, sushi and sashimi, charcuterie, cheese and dessert corner.

Chinese New Year dinner buffet is priced at THB 1,400 nett per guest and available from January 24, 2020 to January 29, 2020 from 6pm to 10.30pm at edge on level 14 of Hilton Pattaya.

For more information for reservations, please call +66(0) 38 253 000 or LINE ID @hiltonpattaya or [email protected]