Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya New Year Eve Gala Dinner

By Pattaya Mail
The Mirage Gatsby Countdown Party 2020 at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya New Year Eve Gala Dinner on Tuesday 31st December 2019 19:30 – 02:00 hrs. Adult THB 8,000 nett per person inclusive a glass of Italian Prosecco for countdown. Child THB 4,000 nett per person. Early bird & sparkling wine offers. Individual booking before 20th December 2019 receive 20% discount. Group booking before 25th December 2019 10 – persons receive 10% discount. 11-20 persons receive 15% discount. Above 20 persons receive 20% discount. Receive a bottle of Italian Prosecco for every 2 persons (adult) booking. For more information or to make reservations and booking, please call +66 (0) 3830 1234 Email: [email protected] or [email protected] Website: centarahotelsresorts.com/cmbr

