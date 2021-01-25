Casa Pascal presents The New Seafood- & BBQ Grill Buffet

Tuesday to Sunday, 17.00 – 21.00 hrs.

Now with more delicacies such as: Additional seafood like sashimi, squids, and more. Additional grill items like duck, beef, and more…

690 Baht







All-you-can-drink

Enjoy Madame Kim’s creations of “Fun Drinks”

Shakes, smoothies & mocktails

Traditional soft drinks & juices

250 Baht.

*Imported drinks are excluded





Hurry up as long as we offer this buffet because as soon as the alcohol ban is lifted, we might stop this buffet offer!

Yes, bonus points are given for this buffet, and you can also pay with your bonus points

Buffet Highlights

Fresh seafood

Salmon Sashimi, Tuna Sashimi, Pascal’s Smoked Norwegian Salmon, Fresh Prawns on Ice, Marinated fresh Mussels, Marinated Clams, Italian Squid Salad, Pickled Fish, Tuna Cocktail, Smoked Salmon and Barley Salad

Cold appetizers

Roasted Duck Breast Cranberry Sauce, Country Terrine, Beef Carpaccio, Smoked Pork Loin, Roasted Pork Loin, Marinated Mushrooms in Olive Oil, Tomato Mozzarella Salad, Marinated Egg Plants, Marinated Zucchini, Russian Eggs

Salad bar

Mixed Lettuces, Mexican Corn Salad, German Cabbage Salad, Coleslaw Salad, Swiss Potato Salad, Cous Cous Salad, Pasta Salad, Carrot & Raisins Salad, Turnip Salad, Egg Salad, Cucumbers, Tomatos





On the terrace grill

Prawns, Squid, Beef, Duck, Pork Steaks, Chicken Breast, Chicken Wing, Chicken Leg, Pork Sausages, Veal Sausages

Hot specialties

Spaghetti, Penne, Yam grilled Chicken, Laarb Moo, Dory Lad Prik, Stir fried Chicken with young Ginger, Red Curry Pork, Stir fried mixed Vegetables, Tom Kha Chicken, Fried Rice Egg and Vegetables, Steamed Rice, Sliced Pork in Mushroom Cream Sauce, Dory Fish in Dill Cream Sauce, Roasted Potatoes







Desserts

Sweet Dream, Crème brûlée, Caramel Custard, Berry Gratin, Seasonal fresh Fruits, Filled Pancakes with Condiments

Plus…

International cheese board and our famous breads selection














