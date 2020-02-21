‘Cantina Terlano’ Exclusive Wine Dinner at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya (Feb 22)

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya invite you to join in “Cantina Terlano” Exclusive Wine Dinner serves with 6-Course dinner Duo of Salmon& Scallop Carpaccio with pink peppercorn and mesclun greens, Vitellotonnato with Crispy rocket, Crispy duck breast with ginger and orange sauce, Grilled Lamb chops flavoured with Thyme on mushroom risotto, Sous Vide style beef tenderloin on wasabi mash with truffle sauce and Gianduja Custard with bitter orange foam& chocolate ice cream & Italian wine pairing. The price is only just THB 2,499++ per person. And live Music at Acqua restaurant. On Saturday 22nd February 2020 from 19.00 hrs. to 22.00 hrs.

Exclusive Early Bird Dining! Book within 20th February 2020 receive 20% OFF! and more special for 10 first bookings receive a Centara Gift.

For reservation please contact us. Tel. +66 (0) 3871 4981 or mail to [email protected]

