Bromsgrove International School Scholarships available now

Bromsgrove International School Thailand is now accepting scholarship Term 1 2020/21 applications for Secondary Academic (Years 7-11), Sixth Form Academic (Years 12 & 13), Golf (Years 5-13) and Performing Arts – Music & Drama (Years 5 -13).







Scholarship awards of between 25% and 75% off tuition fees only are available for all scholarship categories.

The deadline for all applications is Wednesday 11 March 2020, with the scholarship testing/auditions taking place on Saturday 14 March 2020, 09:00 to 13:00 on Windsor Park Campus.

For further information or to apply for any of the available scholarships, please visit https://www.bromsgrove.ac.th/scholarships-20202021/.