British Chamber of Commerce Thailand WEBINAR #6

Leading your business in a time of crisis

The economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic are huge, diverse and far reaching. When uncertainty is the new normal, standing still isn’t an option. Grant Thornton has summarised the five areas that businesses need to focus on during this unprecedented time and will present them in this webinar.







Date: Tuesday 7 April 2020

Time: 3.00 – 4.00 pm.

Cost: free of charge

Booking: to register in advance for this webinar please click HERE

Speakers: Chris Cracknell, Chairman of Grant Thornton Thailand

Ian Pascoe, CEO and Managing Partner of Grant Thornton Thailand

Chris Cracknell: Prior to joining Grant Thornton in 2016, Chris was the Chief Executive Officer at OCS Group Ltd. (known in Thailand as PCS Thailand Ltd). He spent 39 years with the company and was appointed to CEO in 1996 driving a programme of international growth.







OCS Group is a family-owned business in the fourth and fifth generation giving Chris unique insights into family succession as a member of the family himself. He has also spent time working with the Institute for Family Businesses in the UK.

Chris has spent a considerable amount of time in Thailand and Asia. In 2015, under his leadership, OCS’s strong overseas performance was recognised with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

He has proven experience in strategic, financial and commercial management. He serves as a Non-Executive Director and Advisor to several businesses within Asia in addition to being an Honorary Adviser to the Board of Directors of BCCT.





Ian Pascoe permanently moved to Thailand in early 1998 and is currently the Managing Partner of Grant Thornton Thailand. Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Ian worked for Pricewaterhouse and Ferrier Hodgson and practiced commercial law for a Melbourne law firm.

Ian has also held a line management position as divisional financial controller for a large multinational listed transport and logistics company based in the United Kingdom. He has been working in the corporate restructuring and corporate finance arena for over 25 years. Ian has a wealth of experience in restructuring businesses including the turn-around, downsizing and rationalisation of underperforming business units.







This includes exclusive dealings with employees, trade unions and regulatory authorities. Ian has advised on numerous assignments including: corporate finance; valuation; merger and acquisition; fund raising; fund management; litigation and expert witness; court appointed and voluntary administrations; Thai planner appointments; informal restructuring’s and debt restructuring; and dispute resolutions.





