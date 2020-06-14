BCCT YP Webinar #3 – Working Remotely and Adapting to Change

Get the best tips, tricks and ideas of working remotely with limited resources and keeping yourself updated, engaged and ahead of the curve; covering three industries: hospitality, digital consulting, and education.
Date: Wednesday 17th June 2020
Time: 3.00 – 4.00 pm
Cost: free of charge
Booking: to register in advance for this webinar please click HERE
The Zoom webinar link will be sent to you direct one day in advance before the event date.
Speakers:
Martin Hurley, General Manager, Lancaster Bangkok (Hospitality)
Gareth Davies, Managing Director, Fluxus (Digital Consulting)
Chris Seal, Principal, Shrewsbury International School (Education)