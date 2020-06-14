BCCT YP Webinar #3 – Working Remotely and Adapting to Change

By Pattaya Mail
Get the best tips, tricks and ideas of working remotely with limited resources and keeping yourself updated, engaged and ahead of the curve; covering three industries: hospitality, digital consulting, and education.



Date: Wednesday 17th June 2020
Time: 3.00 – 4.00 pm
Cost: free of charge
Booking: to register in advance for this webinar please click HERE 

The Zoom webinar link will be sent to you direct one day in advance before the event date.

Speakers:

Martin Hurley, General Manager, Lancaster Bangkok (Hospitality)
Gareth Davies, Managing Director, Fluxus (Digital Consulting)
Chris Seal, Principal, Shrewsbury International School (Education)


