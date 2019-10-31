BCCT Young Professionals 2019 Charity Networking (14.11.19)

Join us to help raise cancer awareness and support cancer patients

in an upbeat atmosphere with chances to win raffle prizes

Thursday 14th November 2019 at 6.30 – 9.00 pm

at The Lancaster Bar, Lancaster Bangkok

For sponsorship opportunity please contact [email protected]

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday 14th November 2019

Time: 6.30 – 9.00 pm (last drink at 8.30 pm)

Venue: The Lancaster Bar, Lancaster Bangkok (MRT: Phetchaburi with hotel shuttle bus service)

Agenda:

6.30 pm Registration

7.00 pm Welcome Speech & Networking

8.00 pm Lucky Draws

9.00 pm Close

Cost:

MEMBERS: THB 400 / NON-MEMBERS: THB 800 Price includes food & free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine

Guests can continue for drinks at a special price after 9 pm. Click here for prepayment

Raffle Tickets available to purchase at the event for THB 500 per 10 tickets

(all proceeds donate to “Art for Cancer by Ireal“)