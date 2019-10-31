BCCT Young Professionals 2019 Charity Networking (14.11.19)

By Pattaya Mail
120

Join us to help raise cancer awareness and support cancer patients
in an upbeat atmosphere with chances to win raffle prizes
Thursday 14th November 2019 at 6.30 – 9.00 pm
at The Lancaster Bar, Lancaster Bangkok
For sponsorship opportunity please contact [email protected]
EVENT DETAILS:
Date: Thursday 14th November 2019
Time: 6.30 – 9.00 pm (last drink at 8.30 pm)
Venue: The Lancaster Bar, Lancaster Bangkok (MRT: Phetchaburi with hotel shuttle bus service)
Agenda:
6.30 pm Registration
7.00 pm Welcome Speech & Networking
8.00 pm Lucky Draws
9.00 pm Close
Cost:
MEMBERS: THB 400 / NON-MEMBERS: THB 800 Price includes food & free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine
Guests can continue for drinks at a special price after 9 pm. Click here for prepayment
Raffle Tickets available to purchase at the event for THB 500 per 10 tickets
(all proceeds donate to  Art for Cancer by Ireal“)

