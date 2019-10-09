BCCT Half-Day Workshop on Market Research

As companies prepare their plans for business in Thailand in 2020 and the next decade, they need to be better prepared in understanding what matters to Thai people.

The Thailand Market Research Society (TMRS) is dedicated to helping business succeed by encouraging the use of better quality market research and through that better decision making. This workshop will help you understand some of the key trends and insights and the importance of these for your future development plans.

Event details:

Date: Thursday 24th October 2019

Time: 2.00 – 5.00 pm (registration at 1.45 pm)

Venue: Grand Centre Point Ploenchit, 100 Wireless Road (BTS: Ploenchit exit 5). Map

Language: This workshop is conducted in English.

Cost: THB 2,000 for members and THB 2,500 for non-members. Price includes course materials and coffee break. Pre-registration is required.

Booking: Click HERE or email [email protected]

Key issues:

The key demographic trends affecting the Thailand marketplace: The booming aging market, the peak of Gen X power, the importance of understanding what younger women want.

How purchase decision making is being made: Case studies of real market research and what they tell us about the use of online/offline shopping and preference.

Media habit of Thai consumers and how it differs from the rest of the world.

Effective methods for understanding what matters to your target customer/consumer: What market research methodologies are working best and what to look out for to avoid disappointing results

Agenda:

Major demographics trends and the role market research in understanding what matters.

3 Demographic trends sessions.

Panel discussion: Best Practice to use market research to help clients do business in Thailand.

Q&A

