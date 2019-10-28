Bangkok Community Theatre Auditions

Calling all singer actors and actresses! Bangkok Community Theatre will present The Essential Marriage of Figaro in a Dinner Theatre format at the British Club during March 2020. The show, adapted by Ian Robinson, is a studio opera sets in modern times, which tells the core plot of Mozart’s wonderful opera The Marriage of Figaro and uses Mozart’s original beautiful score.

If you sing and act – you can be a part of this exciting project!

Auditions:

Where? Bistro 33, Sukhumvit Soi 33, Sub Soi 5

When? Saturday 23rd November 2pm & Monday 25th November 6:30pm

Preparation: You do not need to learn anything from the opera for the audition, but you must be prepared to sing a solo song, and you must bring your own music along with you. You can sing something from the opera if you would like, and in that case, we will have a score available. Be well prepared with your song!

*For performers aged 16+

For complete information, including character descriptions and vocal requirements, please email: [email protected]

For registration: please complete the audition form and email it to: [email protected]