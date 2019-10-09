All you can eat Daily Buffets at Thai Garden Resort

The Thai Garden Terrace Restaurant offers nightly dining presentations with different themed “all you can eat” buffets at the resort poolside: Monday – Italian buffet; Tuesday – BBQ buffet; Wednesday – Duck buffet; Thursday – German buffet with roasted pig; Friday – Asian Delights buffet; Saturday – international buffet; Sunday – Steak & Skewers buffet. The buffet starts from 6 p.m., runs until 9 p.m. All this for just 499 baht net per adult.

Children under 12 years eat for Free! (From 1 June – 31 October)

(Kids under 4-years old eat free).

What you see is what you pay, no additional service charges or VAT. For reservations call 038 370 614 or make your booking at www.thaigarden.com under “buffet reservation”. Thai Garden Resort is located on North Pattaya Road, 200 meters from the Dolphin roundabout and 200 meters before Tesco Lotus.