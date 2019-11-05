A Taste of Santa Carolina Chilean Wine Dinner (15.11.19)

A Taste of Santa Carolina Chilean Wine Dinner on Friday, 15 November 2019

Enjoy a delectable 5-course menu featuring extraordinary cuisine prepared by Royal Cliff’s Executive Chef and his talented culinary team, along with premium wines from Santa Carolina. The evening will commence at the Bar of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel at 6:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 7:15 pm at the Royal Grill Room and Wine Cellar Excellence and Heritage.

Established in 1875 by Luis Pereira, Santa Carolina is a renowned producer of a wide range of superior quality wines making it one of Chile’s oldest wineries. In recognition of its excellence, it was singled out as the “2015 New World Winery of the Year” by the prestigious Wine Enthusiast Magazine and in 2018, named as one of the “World’s TOP 15 Most Powerful Wine Brands”.

We are proud to welcome Mr. Zoltan Zakor, the Director of Business Development of Vanichwathana Co., Thailand’s premier wine importer. He has been working with the Vina Santa Carolina Brand for almost 3 years and is a wine enthusiast who was ranked 3rd in Thailand by VIVINO, – the World’s Biggest Wine Community Application.

I believe that this will be a great night for all of us. As wine aficionados and valued deVine Wine Club members of the Royal Cliff, we are delighted to provide you with this great opportunity to be able to taste and experience the variety and quality of the famous wines from Santa Carolina.

Kindly make your reservations early as seating will be limited.