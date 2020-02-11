GIS invites you to their Open Morning (04.03.20)

The Garden International School (GIS) Eastern Seaboard, Ban Chang, is hosting an Open Morning on Wednesday 4 March 2020 from 9.30 am – 11.30 am. Registration & Refreshments from 9 am.







They invite prospective parents and students to discover why GIS is where learning and well-being go hand in hand, making them a truly international school of choice.

The management says, “We are the only school on the Eastern Seaboard fully accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS). Our IGCSE and IB diploma results are far above the world average.” adding, “Scholarships are also available.”

Special discounts are also given on the day.

Register at: http://www.gardenrayong.com/open-day/

For more information go to www.gardenrayong.com

or call Tel. 038 030 808, 081 859 6460

188/24 Moo 4 Pala-Ban Chang Road, Tambol Pala, Amphur Ban Chang, Rayong, Thailand 21130.