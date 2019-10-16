1st Rotary Club of Phönix Pattaya Charity Golf Tournament – 1 November 2019

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Trophy to be awarded to the winner of the 1st Rotary Club of Phoenix Pattaya Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on 1 November 2019 at the Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club. Registration at 10am and Tee-off at 12.30pm.

The cost per golfer is 3900 baht including caddy and cart. All proceeds to benefit the Child Protection and Development Center CPDC), Take Care Kids Foundation and the German Aid Association Thailand e.V. (Deutscher Hilfe Verein e.V.).

The Gala Dinner and prizes presentation will be held at the Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa commencing at 6.30pm. The cost is 1600 baht per person includes an international bar-b-que, drinks and entertainment. All golfers and guests are invited to attend.