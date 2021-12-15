Thai Garden Resort makes fresh start with young European management team

In many ways, the reopening of Thailand to international tourists in November was a chance for the country to make a fresh start, both with the coronavirus and with its tourism industry.

Much the same can be said for the Thai Garden Resort. Having endured the shut down for months, owner Gerrit Niehaus made his own fresh start with his popular Pattaya hotel by bringing in a fresh management team of young, energetic Europeans.







“The world belongs to the young and I would like to give them a chance,” said Gerrit Niehaus. “But while these three new people are young, they are very well-educated and trained, and are very experienced.”

Hotel Manager Saskia Unrath, 22, hails from a small town near Mannheim in Odenwald, Germany and speaks German, English and a bit of Thai.

After studying tourism and hotel management for three years, she came to Thailand to intern for three months at the Thai Garden Resort in 2018 before returning to Europe to finish her degree.

The pandemic stopped Unrath from returning to Thailand, so she spent the past two years working at several hotels and restaurants in Germany.





Gerrit Niehaus, however, hadn’t forgotten about the talented young woman and called her once he was sure the hotel could reopen. “I am sure you only can be happy in Thailand and especially at the Thai Garden Resort,” he told her.

Unrath answered the call and began work running the resort Nov. 1. Niehaus said she has not only proved herself to be highly capable, but has begun to make her mark on the resort’s operations and publicity in just a few weeks.

“I want to use social media more and also stay in contact by email and phone with old customers and contact many new people as well,” she said.

The Thai Garden’s new chef is 30-year-old Giorgio Finardi from Milan. He honed his culinary skills at renowned hotel school IPC G Falcone and working afterward in several high-end restaurants, including Le Querce, considered one of the best restaurants in Milan.





Five years ago, Finardi decided to move to Thailand after falling in love with the country and a woman here. He began working in 2017 at the La Costa in Pattaya and switched two years later to Italian Osteria at the Terminal 21 shopping mall where Gerrit Niehaus met him.

Gerrit became a regular customer, addicted to Finardi‘s food. Gerrit finally persuaded him to join the Thai Garden Resort as head chef at its Oasis restaurant. He has since changed some of the kitchen setup and is planning a special menu for the future.

Food & Beverage Manager Pietro Metastasio, 36 also hails from Italy, in this case Turin, Piemonte.

Metastasio earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration but started his career in hospitality in Thailand at a mid-size hotel in Phuket in 2014.







In 2019, Metastasio moved to Pattaya for its year-round business, also ending up working with Finardi at the Italian Osteria.

Niehaus spotted Metastasio’s talent and recruited him as well. Metastasio and Finardi both joined the Thai Garden Resort on July 1.





























