Checkpoint officers to send travelers with COVID-19 symptoms to nearby hospital

Bangkok Deputy Governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul observed a health checkpoint, located under Mahanakhon Intersection overpass in Nong Chok district, which is Bangkok’s gateway to and from Chachoengsao province.





Officers stationed at the checkpoint check vehicles passing through, with a special focus on passenger buses, vans and taxis. Only some of the vehicles will be asked to pull over in order to minimize traffic disruption.

Any person found with flu like symptoms will be asked to get out of the vehicle and undergo health screening by medical staff. Anyone suspected to have COVID-19 will be immediately sent to a nearby hospital.

This checkpoint is one of 12 set up in Bangkok under cooperation with the police, health authorities, local agencies and the Internal Security Operations Command.

Three sets of officers are stationed at the checkpoints in rotation each day. They are asking for cooperation and understanding from the general public. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is ready to step up the measures, should the government call for stricter screening protocols and enforcement.(NNT)











