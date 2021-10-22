Zac Efron with 49 million followers expresses his appreciation of Phuket Sandbox in Thailand

A government spokesman has expressed his appreciation for Hollywood star Zac Efron posting pictures of Phuket and expressing his enjoyment of the island on his Instagram account. Meanwhile, the prime minister has reiterated his call on all sectors to prepare for the November 1 reopening to international tourists.







Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has expressed his appreciation of Hollywood celebrity Zac Efron posting pictures of Phuket’s seascapes on his personal Instagram account, which has some 49 million followers. Efron wrote, “This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome.”

Earlier this month, Hollywood actor Russell Crowe posted shots of his travels in Thailand on his Twitter account and also applauded the Phuket Sandbox quarantine waiver scheme.



Mr. Thanakorn said Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has re-emphasized Thailand’s reopening to foreign tourists on November 1. He explained that the prime minister urged the implementation of strict public health measures for all activities and operations, for the purpose of fostering public health security and safety for tourists. Thanakorn said Thailand’s reopening should attract foreign visitors, and the country remains among the world’s top tourism destinations. (NNT)



























