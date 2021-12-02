Yala province in Deep South Thailand lifts Covid curfew

Wednesday (Dec 1) was the first day of the curfew being lifted in the “highest controlled areas,” also known as Dark Red areas, with the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) having lowered the disease control intensity level for the 6 Dark Red provinces. Meanwhile, officials manning the entry points into Yala’s city area are maintaining their intensive screening of people entering the city.







Officials manning the checkpoints set up along the city limits are still inspecting suspicious vehicles and individuals that sought to enter the city area, in an effort to prevent violent incidents. Meanwhile, schools in Yala have yet to open for on-site learning, despite some Covid restriction measures having been relaxed. The provincial education authority has determined that 85% of eligible vaccine recipients in the province must be vaccinated before on-site learning can resume. At the same time, the provincial public health office is urging locals to observe Covid prevention measures even if the newly emerged Omicron variant of the coronavirus has yet to be detected in Thailand.



Yala Hospital has opened registration for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, of which 16,000 doses have been allocated for the hospital to be administered as booster shots for people who have had two doses of Sinova or Sinopharm vaccines. There was considerable public attention for the offer, with many people having shown up to register. The registration period will end tomorrow (2 Dec) and people who have secured their slots will be vaccinated on December 2,3,8 and 9.







In Trang province, the number of daily new Covid infections has dropped below triple digits for the first time in 2 months. The CCSA office in Trang hailed the decline as a good signal and said the improved figure was due to proactive testing using ATK kits having enabled patients to be rapidly isolated. It said rapid administering of vaccines also contributed to the improvement. The office expects daily new infections to drop below 50 within 2 weeks. (NNT)



























