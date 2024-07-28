Worst in 30 years – severe flooding in Trat’s Khao Saming district cuts off villages, rescue efforts underway

Severe flooding has hit Trat’s Khao Saming District, particularly in the Sato Subdistrict, marking the worst such incident in 30 years. Multiple villages have been cut off, necessitating the urgent dispatch of boats to deliver food and survival kits to affected residents. The situation has been exacerbated by strong water currents, which nearly caused the capsizing of a speedboat carrying the Deputy Governor.







On July 28, reports indicated that although water levels have begun to recede in some areas, significant flooding persists in Sato, Praneet, and Thepnimit Subdistricts due to heavy rainfall over the past two days. Additionally, runoff from Khao Saming and Chanthaburi’s urban areas has compounded the flooding since last evening.

Local leaders, including Pramote Jankrachang, Chief Executive of the Sato Subdistrict Administrative Organization (SAO), Banphen Pruksakij, the headman of Sato, and Somchai Chaisan, head of Village No. 6, have been actively assisting affected residents. They are also coordinating with Pratip Lekhaphan, a provincial coordinator for the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, to provide aid.







Significant water levels have inundated the San Tung-Boh Rai Road, also known as the Chintakanon Road, with depths ranging from 120 to 150 centimeters, particularly in areas like Nern Wong Phatthana and kilometer 21 at Wat Khao Chaom. The flooding has rendered small vehicles unable to pass and isolated three villages.

The bridge over Sato Canal, in front of Sato Shrine, saw water levels rise to 11-12 meters, submerging the Thung Krabok area in Village No. 7, where residents now rely on boats for transportation due to the strong currents that make vehicle travel impossible.

Pramote Jankrachang noted that this is the most severe flooding the area has experienced in nearly three decades, with water levels still rising due to ongoing rainfall and additional runoff from Boh Rai District. He emphasized the need for larger boats to assist in the more remote areas, such as Khao Chaom, where residents have been urged to help themselves temporarily due to the limitations of the SAO’s small boats.









Deputy Governor Peera Iamsunthorn visited the affected areas, delivering food and survival kits to residents in Thung Krabok village. During the journey, his team’s speedboat was nearly swept into a bamboo grove by strong currents, forcing them to retreat and reassess their approach. The team successfully delivered the aid before proceeding to the Sato SAO office to discuss the flood situation and relief strategies.









































