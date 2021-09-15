‘World’s Best Awards 2021’ names Bangkok and Chiang Mai among the globe’s top 10 destinations

Thailand has performed well in the ‘World’s Best Awards 2021’ survey by Travel + Leisure, with destinations and hotels being voted among the top worldwide.

Bangkok and Chiang Mai both featured in the top 10 of the World’s Best Cities category, with Chiang Mai in 9th spot with a score of 90.06 and Bangkok in 10th with a score of 89.81.







Ko Samui secured 2nd place in the Top 5 Islands in Asia category with a score of 90.34, and also came in at 7th in the Top 25 Islands in the World category.

Four Bangkok hotels made their way into the Top 100 Hotels in the World category, with Capella Bangkok situated on the east bank of the Chao Phraya River occupying 4th place on the list with a score of 99.38.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok came in at 41st with a score of 97.87, tied with Katikies Mykonos in Greece’s Mykonos, The Lanesborough in London, and The Roundtree, Amagansett in New York. The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River earned 55th place with a score of 97.59, and The Sukhothai Bangkok was named in 73rd with a score of 97.25.







The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok also received a Hall of Fame designation, indicating it had been voted into the Top 100 Hotels in the World list for the past 10 consecutive years.









The World’s Best Awards is based on an annual reader survey, and for the 2021 edition voting was carried out from 11 January-10 May, 2021. There are categories for airlines, airports, car rental, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotels, hotel brands, islands, tour operators and safari outfitters, and national parks in the USA.



























