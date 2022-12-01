‘World Film Festival of Bangkok’ parades over 50 outstanding films from around the world

The World Film Festival of Bangkok is going to hold its 15th edition, under the theme “Return to Cinema,” from 2 to 11 December 2022 at SF World in Central World, parading 53 outstanding films from filmmakers around the world, including world-famous, award-winning films and films that will represent countries competing in Oscars 2023.







During the festival, seminars will serve as a stage for sharing knowledge and experience of motion picture making, as well as opinion exchange on the idea of lifting the city of Pattaya to “Pattaya City of Film,” as Pattaya City has set the target of becoming a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) of Film by 2027.







According to Ittipol Khunpleum, Thailand’s Culture Minister, as a co-host with other private partners of the 15th World Film Festival of Bangkok, the film industry – which includes animation, games, and countless other related businesses – is a crucial form of “soft power” that the Thai government is constantly promoting, in hopes of making Thailand’s creative industries better known worldwide. Foreign movie production companies are also encouraged to shoot in Thailand.

Those interested in joining the 15th World Film Festival of Bangkok may check the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/worldfilmbangkok/. (PRD)

































