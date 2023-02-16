Wild Boars Football team survivor of flooded cave in Chiang Rai found dead in UK

A member of the Wild Boars football team that was rescued from a flooded Thai cave in 2018 has died in the United Kingdom.

Promthep, known as Dom, had moved to the UK to attend a football academy and was found unresponsive in his dorm by a teacher on Feb 12. Officials said he was immediately taken to the hospital where he later passed away. The cause of his death has not been confirmed, but it has been reported that Leicestershire police do not suspect foul play.







Promthep’s scholarship abroad was supported by the Zico Foundation, which confirmed his passing in an online press conference. The foundation’s founder, Kiatisuk Senamuang, described Promthep as a smart and happy player who had traveled to the UK late last year to attend the college.

Ian Smith, the principal at Brooke House College in Leicester, where Promthep was studying, expressed his condolences and said the event had left the college community deeply saddened.







Promthep was the captain of the Wild Boars football team, which became trapped in Tham Luang cave complex in the Doi Nang Non mountain range in Chiang Rai, North of Thailand, in 2018. The 17-day international rescue operation to free the boys captivated the world. Promthep’s teammates, including Prachak Sutham and Chanin Viboonrungruang, left tributes on social media, expressing their grief and fond memories of Promthep. (NNT)

























