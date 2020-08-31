‘We Love Chiang Mai’ tourism promotion booths

The Minister of the Interior has pledged to hold tourism promotion events to help tourism businesses in Chiang Mai province, as requested by a local tourism official.







After presiding over the opening ceremony of a seminar on local administration and national development at Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Minister of the Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda, met with members of the We Love Chiang Mai group who were manning tourism promotion booths as well as selling items under the We Love Chiang Mai brand.

Tourism packages with discount vouchers and special promotions were on sale from 17 provinces in the northern region at the event.



On this occasion, Chiang Mai Provincial Tourism and Sports Official, Parisa Panprom asked the Minister of the Interior to help business owners in Chiang Mai by allowing local administrative organizations to hold field trips and undertake interprovincial travel.

She has requested support to organize this year’s International Horticultural Exposition at Royal Park Rajapruek to stimulate tourism and local economies, which has been accepted for consideration by the Interior Minister. (NNT)











