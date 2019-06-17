Volunteers dedicate themselves to protecting endangered wildlife dugongs

Trang – Various authorities and volunteers have dedicated themselves to preserving Thailand’s endangered wildlife dugongs.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has issued images of Libong Islands Non-Hunting Area officers collecting seagrass in the midst of heavy waves to feed Mariam, the orphaned dugong. The authorities also said the collected grass must be inspected to make sure that there are no fragments of nets in it, before it is fed to Mariam.

Chaiyaphruek Weerawong, head of the Libong Islands Non-Hunting Area, reported on the nurturing of Mariam saying that the veterinarian team and the Dugong Protection group feed Mariam with 2,020 milliliters of milk and 100 grams of seagrass daily.

The staff team has also collaborated with local community leaders in Koh Libong subdistrict to determine the placement of buoy lines to prevent vessels from passing through and docking in the dugong nursery area, for the safety of Mariam.