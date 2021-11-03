‘Visit Thailand Year 2022’ at World Travel Market, London

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) introduced the latest tourism marketing campaign, the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022” with a number of strategic activities to promote the reopening of the kingdom’s ‘Amazing New Chapters’ of new normal tourism at one of the world’s leading travel trade shows, the World Travel Market (WTM), from 1-3 November, 2021.







TAT at WTM 2021

This year marks the 40th year of TAT’s participation in the WTM, which is being held in the form of a live event at Excel London from 1-3 November, and a virtual event from 8-9 November.

Thailand’s participation at the WTM 2021 was graciously supported by Princess Ubolratana who took time to grace the Amazing Thailand: The Royal Dinner on 1 November, 2021, and offered words of encouragement for Thai tourism professionals to recognize opportunities in times of crisis and join together in being a good host to ensure Thailand remains a sustainably Preferred Destination. The Princess also extended an invitation to travellers from around the world to once again visit Thailand, the Land of Smiles, and experience the renowned Thai hospitality.

Also on 1 November, 2021, H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, presided over the opening of the Thai pavilion at the WTM 2021, which comprises a number of exhibitors including Thai hotels such as Centara Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hotels & Resorts, Minor Hotels, The Standard Hotels, and Wattana Hotel Marketing Consultant; tour operators such as Asia Thailand, Diethelm Travel Thailand, Discova, and Easia Travel, and tourism representatives such as SALT Representation, Red Elephant Reps, and The MC Collection.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “TAT is using the WTM 2021 as a platform to launch our new marketing campaign, the Visit Thailand Year 2022, to the world. Leveraging the Royal Thai Government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG economy model and our ongoing promotion of responsible and sustainable tourism, our new marketing activities for next year will emphasise Thailand’s strengths in biological diversity and cultural richness under the “Amazing New Chapters” concept. This will reiterate the good image of the kingdom as a top tourist destination with all health and safety measures in place as the world exits the COVID-19 era.”







During the WTM 2021, TAT also signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with British Airways and TUI to form a strategic partnership to promote Thailand as a preferred destination for travellers from UK and around the world.

Visit Thailand Year 2022

The “Visit Thailand Year 2022” will offer 3 ‘Amazing New Chapters’ in which the world’s travellers are welcome to experience in Thailand.

Chapter 1, or The First Chapter, will see TAT highlight tourism products and services that will awaken travellers’ five senses; such as, delicious Thai cuisine and the picturesque natural scenery that can be discovered all throughout the kingdom.







In Chapter 2, titled The One You Love, TAT will focus on specific segments like families, couples, and friends and invite them to create wonderful memories together in Thailand. Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai in particular will be promoted as popular destinations for weddings and honeymooners, with their beautiful beaches, mountain resorts, and vibrant city appeals.

Chapter 3, The Earth We Care, will highlight how nature’s chance to revitalise due to the COVID-19 situation has increased ecotourism awareness among the world’s travellers and how their behaviour has impacted the environment. The emergence of travel segments like Wilderness tourism (Escapers) and Cult-Vacation (Conscious) will also show that travellers’ behaviour has changed towards spending more time in nature and being increasingly conscious of their impact on natural resources.





In addition, other segments to highlight include gastronomy, health and wellness, as well as, workation, which has become a growing trend when the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic will allow people to work remotely and enjoy a vacation.

Thailand Tourism Situation

From January to September, 2021, Thailand welcomed a total of 85,845 visitors from overseas through various entry schemes, including the Sandbox Programme, Special Tourist Visa (STV), Thailand Privilege Card, and Medical Tourism. The Phuket Sandbox programme in particular recorded a total of 60,649 visitors from 1 July-31 October, 2021, with the top five markets being the USA, Israel, UK, Germany, and France.







Meanwhile, from 1 November, 2021, “Thailand Reopening” is welcoming fully vaccinated visitors from 63 countries and territories via the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme, and from around the world under the Living in The “Blue Zone” (17 Sandbox Destinations) programme. Partially or unvaccinated visitors from any countries and territories are also much welcomed via the Happy Quarantine requirements.

This year’s various entry scheme is expected to bring at least 700,000 visitors to Thailand.

For 2022, TAT expects Thailand’s tourism to generate 1.58 trillion Baht, which includes 818 billion Baht from international tourists and 771 billion Baht from domestic tourists. The forecast is based on the base scenario, and can result in different outcomes depending on the COVID-19 pandemic and global and local economic situation.







































