Victims of arson attacks in four southern provinces to receive aids

The government has pledged support and financial aid to the victims of a series of arson attacks that targeted four southern provinces last Friday (Mar 23), calling on the Royal Thai Police to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the affected individuals receive compensation.

In an effort to address the violence, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, over the weekend, engaged in discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, acknowledging Malaysia’s role in mediating peace talks with southern insurgent groups.







The attacks, executed in a coordinated fashion across 44 locations, are believed to be a demonstration of power amidst perceived security relaxations in Thailand’s southern region. The violence disrupted the peace during Ramadan, claiming the life of a Myanmar woman in Pattani and prompting the discovery of an explosive device at a gas station, which was successfully neutralized by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.







Yala Deputy Governor Anan Bunsamran has announced the formation of a joint compensation center to evaluate the damage and assist affected residents, although the timeline for this process remains unclear. Further supporting the recovery efforts, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) has secured additional funding from the World Bank, aimed at providing continued assistance to the communities in Thailand’s far South. (NNT)































