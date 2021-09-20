‘VACC 2 School’ project begins giving Sinopharm shots to children in Thailand

Today (Sept 20), which coincides with National Youth Day of Thailand, is the first day the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) is administering doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 10 and 18 under the VACC 2 School project. Various schools have registered to receive the vaccine, and a booster shot will be provided to students in the future.







At CRA’s Sinopharm Alternative Vaccine Center in the premises of the National Telecom Public Company Limited, Chulabhorn Hospital personnel are giving Sinopharm shots to children between 10 and 18 years old, to boost their immune response before the next school semester begins. Students receiving the vaccine must wear proper attire with the school’s emblem, preferably a short-sleeve shirt to facilitate vaccine administration. They should arrive at the vaccination site 15 minutes in advance. They can check their vaccination appointment via text messages on the school’s registered telephone number. So far, 89 schools have registered with the project, to receive doses for 57,840 students.



CRA Secretary-General, Prof. Dr. Nithi Mahanonda, said today that children have now been studying via online learning for a year. Therefore, it is essential to provide young people with vaccines of high efficacy, and causing minimal side-effects. Text messages will be sent to monitor potential side-effects among students taking part in the VACC 2 School project. Officials will check with their schools to follow up on their condition after receiving the vaccine.







Prof. Dr. Nithi added that the vaccine provided to the students may have some side-effects, but nothing serious. Their parents and guardians should not be worried. A booster shot will also be provided later, as COVID-19 will likely remain in the country for a long time. (NNT)



























