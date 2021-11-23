USA-provided 1 million doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Thailand

The US embassy announced that 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Thailand on Monday as part of an effort to help Thailand achieve the 70% vaccination target.

Michael Heath, Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. embassy, said 1 million doses of Moderna was the second batch of mRNA vaccines given to the Kingdom by the U.S. The first batch of 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine was delivered in July.







He added that aside from 2.5 million mRNA vaccine doses, the U.S. government has provided financial support to assist Thailand in its fight against the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Disease Control Department’s deputy director-general, Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn, said the latest vaccine batch will be distributed to areas where the Covid situation is still severe and to be used as booster shots.

In addition, according to Dr. Sophon, Thailand has already given two doses of the Covid vaccine to 65% of its population and the government is working hard to achieve the 70% target.

Although the remaining 5% means 3.5 million people, Dr. Sophon is confident Thailand will reach the target by the end of this year. (NNT)

































