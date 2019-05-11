US-China trade row won’t hurt Thai exporters

Bangkok – Deputy Minister of Commerce, Chutima Bunyapraphasara, said the ministry would have to examine which products would be affected if the US raises tariffs to 25% in its ongoing trade war with China. If the list of affected products is the same as those in the previous list, the tariffs would not significantly hurt the Thai export sector, said Chutima.

The Ministry of Commerce has continued to find new markets for Thai exporters to ease the impact of the US – China trade row. The ministry has plans to penetrate markets in secondary cities in the US, China, India, and other countries and will hold a meeting with commerce attaches stationed in different countries on May 31 to evaluate the trade situation and promote exports.

The Director of the Office of Policy and Strategic Trade, Pimchanok Vonkorpon, said Thai products have the potential to replace Chinese imported goods in the US. If the tariffs are imposed, some of the affected Chinese imports include meat, seafood, fruit, coffee, tea, condiments, sauces, drinks, sugar, and sweets.

She said the Thai products with the potential to replace Chinese imports include automobiles, auto parts, clothes and accessories, computer components, electrical appliances, machinery and equipment, condiments, and drinks.