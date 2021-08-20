Updates on Thailand’s outbreak control measures, vaccination roll-out and Phuket sandbox

- From February 28 to August 17, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 25.8 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 651, 606 doses have been administered yesterday
- The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Public Health Ministries earlier today co-chaired discussions on improving the management and allocation of vaccines to old people living in Thailand. The meeting also emphasized how the government would help support the production of the homegrown vaccines particularly the new mRNA vaccine which is being developed by a Thai medical research team at Chulalongkorn University
- The Department of Disease Control (DDC) this morning signed a purchasing contract with Pfizer-BioNTech to secure 30 million doses of vaccines which will be delivered to Thailand by the end of this year. This purchasing contract was an amendment to the previous agreement of 20 million doses
- Those who have registered on the website expatvac.consular.go.th platform will be contacted directly by the hospitals who will be administering the registrants’ vaccine to inform the registrant of their vaccine appointments. To date, almost 4,000 foreign nationals registered through the website have been given their confirmed appointments
- Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University to observe developments at the ChulaCov19 research which is being done on Thailand’s own very first mRNA vaccine and to follow up on the home isolation system the currently being operated by King Chulalongkorn Memorial hospital
- The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is in the process for final approval to allow incoming travelers who have been vaccinated with Sputnik V to join the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ scheme. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is being prepared to receive applicants who have been completely inoculated with the vaccine. Once the process from DDC is finalized, travelers can apply for a Certificate of Entry directly via the website https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/