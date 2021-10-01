Updated quarantine rules for foreign visitors to Thailand as of October 1

The Royal Thai Consulate General has updated regulations on quarantine requirements for foreign visitors entering Thailand from 1 October 2021.







According to the new regulations, the quarantine period for visitors will be adjusted to the following:

– Not less than 7 days for visitors holding a vaccination certificate of vaccines approved by the Public Health Ministry of Thailand (as of 22 September 2021). Approved vaccines are CoronaVac or Sinovac; AstraZeneca or Covishield; Pfizer or Comirnaty; Janssen or Janssen/Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson); Moderna; Sinopharm or Covilo; and Sputnik V. Foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated more than 14 days before the travel date and must present the certificate to officials at the port of arrival.



– Not less than 10 days for travelers without a vaccine certificate or those who have not received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

– Travelers entering the kingdom from 1 October with a certificate of entry (COE) prior to 28 September may use the current COE to enter Thailand.

Vaccine certificates will be reviewed, and quarantine periods will be determined by Health Control officers based on regulations at the time of arrival.

For further information, contact [email protected] or call 202-684-8493 or 202-431-0882.



























