Updated list of activities and businesses allowed in Phuket; no alcohol in restaurants

Phuket Province has issued Order Number 3373/2564 on the relaxation of the closure of business and activities, as the island prepares to reopen to fully vaccinated foreign tourists under the “Phuket Sandbox” programme from 1 July, 2021.







The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Phuket takes effect from 21 June, 2021.

The following business and activities are allowed to resume or reopen.

Buildings and places of schools, tutorial schools, and all types of educational institutions; Shopping malls, shopping centres, and community malls (except for game machines, game centres, game shops, and amusement parks); Shops selling food or beverage can open and sell for consumption on the premises of liquor and alcoholic drinks per the normal permitted hours, but no later than 23.00 Hrs.; Convenience stores and supermarkets; Sports fields, places to exercise, and gyms (limited number of audience); Beauty salons and hairdressing shops for men and women; Snooker and billiards halls are allowed to resume operation only from 15.00-23.00 Hrs.; Snooker tables, billiards and pool tables (from 15.00-23.00 Hrs.); Computer game stores and online game shops; Cinemas, theatres, and water parks are allowed to operate except amusement parks with stationary stations can operate from 06.00-20.00 Hrs.; Gathering for activities, socializing, selling, and consuming alcoholic beverages in public areas must comply with the law.





Prohibited: Activities that have a risk of spreading disease; such as, events with groups of more than 200 people, unless agreed under the prevention measures or otherwise performed by competent officials.

Social activities organizing: Social events, parties, carnivals, birthday parties, housewarming parties, receptions, and celebrations or various occasions, as well as traditional ceremonies; such as, funerals, ordinations, weddings, important days, religious events, or merit-making can be organized.

Remain closed: Pubs, bars, karaoke, entertainment venues, and establishments that resemble service places, as well as the operation of cockfighting, fish fighting, bird racing, chicken racing, boxing stadium, and all types of competition venues.







The mask mandate requiring everyone in Phuket to ‘always correctly and properly wear sanitary or fabric face masks outside their residence or accommodation remains in place until further notice.

