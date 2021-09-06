Unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in Thailand must receive one dose within 3 months

The Thai government has mandated that Covid-19 patients who have never been vaccinated must receive one dose within three months of getting infected.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul said there were doubts about the guidelines for vaccinating people who have been infected with Covid-19. There is a risk of being infected with the delta variant, even for those who had previously been infected with Covid-19.







She said the Department of Disease Control (DDC) says that Covid-19 patients who have never been vaccinated, or have not completed the two dose course, are both advised to get one dose of any type of Covid-19 vaccine within 1-3 months of the onset of illness. Meanwhile, infected patients who have had two doses do not need a third.



Ms. Traisuree said vaccination will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines set by the Department of Disease Control. Authorities have provided updated information, as Covid-19 is an emerging disease. Their team of doctors and experts analyze new information before publishing guidelines for vaccinating people for their utmost safety. (NNT)



























