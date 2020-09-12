‘Unseen Kamala presents the Disaya Vacationist’ event to promote tourism in Phuket

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to jointly stage the ‘Unseen Kamala presents the Disaya Vacationist’ lifestyle travel event aimed at stimulating domestic tourism to Phuket while promoting safety protocols in the new normal.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said, ‘We recognize the importance of rebuilding travelers’ trust and confidence in the new normal. Thus, the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification is playing a pivotal role in ensuring travelers’ confidence because businesses and services must pass strict criteria to be certified under the Amazing Thailand SHA scheme.”

Awarded with the Amazing Thailand SHA logo, the InterContinental Phuket Resort opened its doors to welcome social media influencers to experience its unique ‘Heaven on Earth’ architecture and interior, as well as the beautiful surroundings of Kamala Beach during the “Unseen Kamala presents the Disaya Vacationist” event, from 9-11 September, 2020.

Throughout the three days, the social media influencers were inspired to record and socially share their travel experiences of Kamala Beach in Phuket ranging from its pristine nature, community way of life, and many other interesting perspectives.

They also had the chance to enjoy a fashion show inspired by Southern Thailand’s batik cloth by Disaya Vacationist, and a Singha Corporation-supported beach party concert by “Twopee Southside”, a hip hop duo. Two workshops were also held to heighten the unseen Kamala travel experiences, including a photography workshop by Leica Camera Thailand and a batik cloth making workshop by Disaya Vacationist.





The ‘Unseen Kamala presents the Disaya Vacationist’ event has been staged to help restore Phuket’s tourism by the Proud Group, developer of the InterContinental Phuket Resort, in cooperation with TAT, Disaya Vacationist, Leica, Singha Corporation and Coca-Cola Haadthip.

Interested persons can keep up-to-date with the next phases of the “Unseen Kamala presents the Disaya Vacationist” event at https://www.facebook.com/intercontinentalphuket, or https://www.facebook.com/LeicaCameraThailand.











