United Thai Nation Party to grandly introduce Gen Prayut on Jan 9

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, also known in Thai as Ruam Thai Sang Chart, will introduce Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as its member at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Jan 9.

UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga who is also secretary-general to the prime minister discussed with his key party figures the official introduction of Gen Prayut and the nomination of its prime ministerial candidate.







Gen Prayut had his auspicious schedule to become a member of UTN on Jan 9 and the party will organize a grand ceremony to introduce him at the convention center at 5pm on Jan 9 which is outside the government’s working hours.







The MPs who will defect from other political parties will also be present in the event to show their support for Gen Prayut.

After becoming a member of UTN, Gen Prayut will lead its vote campaigns outside working hours and on weekends. (TNA)























