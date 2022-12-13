Underground pedestrian tunnels to tour Temple of the Emerald Buddha and historic part of Bangkok

Bangkok authorities have announced the opening of pedestrian walkways beneath Bangkok’s Na Phra Lan Road, following discussions with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, his deputy Sanon Wangsrangboon and city clerk Khachit Chattawanit.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Wisanu Subsompon said tunnel construction has been completed and all that remains is to test the electrical, drainage and ventilation systems, as well as the elevators and escalators. The first tunnel is 96 meters long and 6.6 meters underground at the intersection of the Na Phra Lan and Na Phra That roads, with entrances near the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Sanam Luang.







According to Wisanu, the tunnels adjacent to Na Phra That are 37 meters in length and have been fitted with two elevators, a staircase and two escalators near three different entrances.

Wisanu said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) would engage in commercial development to generate additional funds in order to cover maintenance costs, specifically the 28 million baht monthly electricity bill. He added that the BMA’s panel has proposed soliciting bids from companies to assist with tunnel administration. (NNT)

































